Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Marriott International has raised its dividend by an average of 59.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $247.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.13. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

