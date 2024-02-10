Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

OXY stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,422.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

