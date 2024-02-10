ITT Inc. (ITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

ITT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ITT to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.15. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $127.13.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

