Witan (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Witan (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Witan’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WTAN opened at GBX 239 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. Witan has a 1 year low of GBX 209 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.14 ($3.00). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.47.

In other Witan news, insider Shauna Bevan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £23,100 ($28,958.25). Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

