Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 5,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

MLI stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.