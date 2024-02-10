NextEnergy Solar Plans Dividend of GBX 2.09 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Trading Down 1.5 %

NESF stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.69. NextEnergy Solar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.08 ($1.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market cap of £460.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

About NextEnergy Solar

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

