OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

