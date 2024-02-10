White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,628.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,531.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,526.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $1,312.00 and a 12-month high of $1,649.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group
About White Mountains Insurance Group
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than White Mountains Insurance Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.