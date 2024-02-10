White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,628.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,531.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,526.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $1,312.00 and a 12-month high of $1,649.39.

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

