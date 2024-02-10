Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 15.01%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.19. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

