Ark (ARK) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $158.80 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001411 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002895 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,797,350 coins and its circulating supply is 178,798,120 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.