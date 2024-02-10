Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director John Joseph Flynn Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,079,666 shares in the company, valued at $15,077,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00.

Open Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LPRO opened at $7.50 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $898.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

