Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $33,210.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

