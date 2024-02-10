Wanchain Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.27 million and $1.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,641,569 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

