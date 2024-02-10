HighTower Advisors LLC Has $41.11 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 954,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,156 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.7 %

HRB opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

