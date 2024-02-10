Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fidelity National Financial worth $39,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

