Grin (GRIN) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Grin has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148891 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.15 or 0.00518699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00251554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00162645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

