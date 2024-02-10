HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 383.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
CWI opened at $26.95 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
