HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 383.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,518 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CWI opened at $26.95 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.