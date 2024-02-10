HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $415,449,000 after purchasing an additional 611,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $376.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.