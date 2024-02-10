Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $308.07 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $309.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.24.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

