Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

