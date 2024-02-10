HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 1,302.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,663 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $42,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

