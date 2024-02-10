Mantle Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $121.11 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mantle has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,166,917,893.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.65149519 USD and is up 5.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $126,054,616.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

