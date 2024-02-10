Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08), reports. The business had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

TSE ADN opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$15.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.