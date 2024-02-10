Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08), reports. The business had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
TSE ADN opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$15.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92.
Acadian Timber Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.