Sherritt International (TSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.05, reports. The company had revenue of C$34.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.68%.

Sherritt International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

