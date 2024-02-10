BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,170,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BFI stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

