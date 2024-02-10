Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio Sells 19,329 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 19,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,942.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 638,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc D’annunzio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89.

Bakkt Stock Up 21.9 %

NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

