Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Director Gregory L. Wells Buys 910 Shares of Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Wells acquired 910 shares of Virginia National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $26,990.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,947.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VABK stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.43. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 24.35%.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

