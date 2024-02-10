Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enhabit by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,852,000 after buying an additional 1,109,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Enhabit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after buying an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in Enhabit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enhabit by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 1,568,758 shares in the last quarter.

EHAB stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

