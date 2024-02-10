Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 3,210 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,210 ($40.24).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($43.88) to GBX 3,800 ($47.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 20th.

DPLM opened at GBX 3,380 ($42.37) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,401.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,193.82. The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,642 ($45.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,333.33%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($37.86), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,331,041.24). Also, insider Chris Davies acquired 3,824 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($44.45) per share, with a total value of £135,599.04 ($169,987.51). Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

