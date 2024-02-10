Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $27.81

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.81.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT opened at $24.59 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.