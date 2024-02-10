East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.08.

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

