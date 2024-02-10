East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.08.
Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EWBC stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
