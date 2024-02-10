K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

Several research firms have commented on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$39,101.84.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

