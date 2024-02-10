Analysts Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Target Price at GBX 2,281

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.59).

OXIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.86) to GBX 2,955 ($37.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,135 ($26.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,211.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,154.69. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,072.82, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 1,941.75%.

In related news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.34) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($405,365.43). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,013 shares of company stock valued at $32,364,723. 10.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

