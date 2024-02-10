Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.20.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

