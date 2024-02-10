VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $439.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 71,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

