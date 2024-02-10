Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTX. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,695.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.