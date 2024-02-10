Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $109.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

