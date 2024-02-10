Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

