KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 150.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 539,296 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

