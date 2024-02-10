Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $224,815.91 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. On average, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.