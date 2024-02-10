Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Sells $224,815.91 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.43. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $9.86.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. On average, analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.