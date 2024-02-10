Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Sells $7,230,152.73 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

  • On Tuesday, January 30th, Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

