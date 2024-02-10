QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $465,756.48 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

