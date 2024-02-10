LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LZ

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock worth $164,194,385. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.