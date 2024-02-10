Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,470.05 and a 1 year high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,326.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,080.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

