KeyCorp Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $300.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.36.

NYSE SPOT opened at $240.77 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 669.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

