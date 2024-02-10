Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

DT stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after buying an additional 1,940,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

