Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $925.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $37.66 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $939.05.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $953.42 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $900.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

