BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $60.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

