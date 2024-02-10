Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $89.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Onsemi by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

