Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Fabrinet Trading Up 4.2 %

FN stock opened at $204.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.16.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $73,479,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

